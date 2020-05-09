Statue of limitations: Someone stole a wooden statue from a bathroom on Cordilleras Avenue in San Carlos while the resident was moving resulting in a loss of approximately $800, it was reported at an unknown time on Friday, May 1.
San Mateo
Burglary. Several vehicles were broken into in a parking garage on Tilton Avenue, it was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Accident. The driver of a black Sedan hit someone on a bike who was not wearing a helmet on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Vandalism. An employee of a business on B Street saw someone break a panel in an elevator in the parking garage, it was reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday, April 29.
Millbrae
Vandalism. Someone kicked the front door to a business causing glass to shatter on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Assault. An employee of a convenience store fled after pushing a customer repeatedly after a dispute over an item on Rollins Road, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
