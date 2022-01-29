It’s hard to clean up your act — A man was inside a restroom on El Camino Real in Redwood City, taking a shower, shaving and refusing to leave after the manager asked him to, it was reported 6:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. A man on a bike was carrying a toolbox and a backpack, circling an intersection on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.
Vandalism. Someone came back from vacation to their house on Broadway and found their gate was damaged and the flower pots were smashed, it was reported 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
Disturbance. A man lit a trash can on fire on Middlefield Road and then left on foot, it was reported 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Suspicious person. A man with tattoos was seen loitering on Carlos Street, riding a bike very slowly and looking at houses at 4:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
