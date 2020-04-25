A couple of knobs: Two people stole a light fixture and door knobs from a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 3:54 p.m. Friday, April 3.
South San Francisco
Trespassing. Someone trespassed at Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Accident. An accident resulting in minor injuries occurred on Hickey Boulevard, it was reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Assault. Someone assaulted another person on Baden Avenue, it was reported at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft at Denny’s on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Larkspur Landing on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 5:31 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.