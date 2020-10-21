Daily Journal police reports generic logo

From bad to worse: Someone was arrested for moaning in pain and vomiting behind a dumpster area for 30 minutes on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

BELMONT

Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Civil problem. A gas station attendant refused to give a copy of a customer’s receipt after charging $100 for gas after the customer only requested $25 on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Beresford Avenue, it was reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Animal call. Someone reported hitting and killing a deer on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 5:28 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

FOSTER CITY

ID theft. Someone reported their ID stolen on Plaza View Lane, it was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

ID theft. Someone reported ID theft on Comet Drive, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

ID theft. Someone reported another person using their account on Melbourne Street, it was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Disturbance. Someone threatened another person that they would hit them on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Theft. Someone reported lost items worth approximately $300 from their car overnight on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription