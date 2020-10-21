From bad to worse: Someone was arrested for moaning in pain and vomiting behind a dumpster area for 30 minutes on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Civil problem. A gas station attendant refused to give a copy of a customer’s receipt after charging $100 for gas after the customer only requested $25 on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Beresford Avenue, it was reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Animal call. Someone reported hitting and killing a deer on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 5:28 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
FOSTER CITY
ID theft. Someone reported their ID stolen on Plaza View Lane, it was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
ID theft. Someone reported ID theft on Comet Drive, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
ID theft. Someone reported another person using their account on Melbourne Street, it was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Disturbance. Someone threatened another person that they would hit them on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Theft. Someone reported lost items worth approximately $300 from their car overnight on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
