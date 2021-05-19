How unlucky: Someone went to turn in a winning lottery scratcher and the store employee took $40 of her winnings on Norfolk Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
SAN CARLOS
Cited. Someone was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 500 block of El Camino Real and , it was reported at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Arrest. Someone gave deputies a false name and date of birth during a bicycle stop on the intersection of El Camino Real and Brittan Avenue. Deputies later discovered her true identity and found she was on probation, it was reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Cited. Someone was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant on the intersection of Holly Street and El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving and driving the wrong way on the 300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 700 block of Laurel Street, it was reported at 7:53 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trying to break into a vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:27 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle struck a pedestrian and caused the victim to lie bleeding in the street on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:24 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Arrest. Someone stopped in the middle of the road on Seaport Boulevard and was arrested for drunk driving, it was reported at 3:09 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Disturbance. Ten men and women were fighting on Broadway, it was reported at 12 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Grand theft. Someone stole a Rolex from a Redwood City resident’s home on Iris Street, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Burglary. Someone broke into a mailbox on Genoa Drive and left in a white Toyota Camry, it was reported at 7:39 p.m. Friday, May 7.
