But the kids need structure — Someone saw three teenagers looking into a building on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 9:47 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting their cohabitant on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 11:19 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Arrest. Someone was seen banging on a window, under the influence of narcotics on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 9:28 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Animal problem. Someone complained of a barking dog on Balboa Avenue, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle and stole items on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:17 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Malicious mischief. Someone cut a fence on Adrian Court, it was reported 10 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone struck a deer on the corner of Alameda de las Pulgas and Mezes Avenue, it was reported 9:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
Assist other agency. Someone ‘rented’ a house in Menlo Park from a Facebook app and made a $3,000 deposit but never received any communication from the landlord or keys to the home on Shoreway Road, it was reported 4:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a car on Bounty Drive, it was reported 11:13 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Arrest. Someone at Windsurfer Park was arrested for multiple warrants, it was reported 3:44 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Vandalism. Someone smashed a passenger window on Winchester Court, it was reported 4:49 p.m. Saturday. May 28.
