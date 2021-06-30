It’s-a me, Mario! Someone was riding a go-kart and not abiding by traffic laws at the intersection of Burlingame Avenue and Primrose Road in Burlingame, it was reported 9:54 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for refusing to leave a business on California Drive, it was reported 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Burglary. Someone stole a generator from a truck on Cadillac Way, it was reported 9:36 a.m. Monday, June 21.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 10:59 a.m. Sunday, June 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving at the intersection of El Camino Real and Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 12:15 a.m. Sunday, June 20.
Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items on Chula Vista Avenue, it was reported 7:36 a.m. Saturday, June 19.
