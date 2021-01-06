What did the five fingers say to the face? Someone wearing a black jacket and blue Nike shoes was shoplifting and was threatening to slap another person on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:19 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
BELMONT
Accident. There was an accident with minor injuries between a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla on Hiller Street, it was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Medical emergency. There was a medical emergency for someone who fell on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Theft. Four packages were taken from the lobby of an apartment complex on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested during a pedestrian stop on Old County Road, it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Vandalism. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 Toyota Prius on Granada Street, it was reported at 9:05 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
FOSTER CITY
Accident. A vehicle collided with a building, with no injuries, on Lakeside Drive, it was reported at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Fraud. Someone reported unauthorized access to a cellphone account on Marlin Avenue, it was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Reckless driving. A vehicle was revving its engine and driving recklessly on Mainsail Court, it was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on Magellan Lane, it was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Petty theft. A passerby reported a vehicle with its passenger door open and items strewn about on Polaris Avenue, it was reported at 10:59 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Auto burglary. A passerby reported a broken window to a vehicle with items strewn about on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 9:09 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
