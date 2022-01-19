Plumb out of luck — Someone was concerned that there was a leak in their bathroom that could cause flooding on Exeter Way in Belmont, it was reported 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
MILLBRAE
Petty theft. Someone damaged the ignition to a motorcycle parked in a carport on the 1200 block of El Camino Real and stole vehicle rims and a motorcycle exhaust worth approximately $500, it occurred between 2-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Citation. Someone was placed under arrest for possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia on the 400 block of El Camino Real and then received a citation instead, it was reported 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Citation. A man was walking in the middle of the street on the 700 block of El Camino Real. He was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
SAN BRUNO
Weapon brandishing. Someone almost hit a San Bruno resident with their vehicle then proceed to pull a gun on them on the corner of West San Bruno and Hensley avenues, it was reported 5:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Missing person. Someone left their house with a ladder and told their guardian not to look for them on Easton Avenue, it was reported 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Grand theft. Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter, stopping halfway and leaving the converter half sawed off on Hickory Avenue, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
