Sounds ruff: Someone reported dogs barking all morning in a park on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 10:19 a.m. Friday, July 23.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke the windows of a vehicle with a bat on Chapman Avenue, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Friday, July 23.
Grand theft. Someone stole 15 to 20 pairs of jeans on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:37 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported 9:40 a.m. Thursday, July 22.
Malicious mischief. Someone reported graffiti on top of a fire hydrant on the corner of Kains and Green avenues, it was reported at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
BURLINGAME
Assault. Someone reported an altercation between juveniles on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 4:58 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole items on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Assault. Someone reported a physical altercation between co-workers and an arrest was made on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 2:48 a.m. Thursday, July 22.
Disturbance. A hotel requested assistance evicting guests on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
