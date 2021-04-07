Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Sounds like a tents situation: Someone stole $1,200 worth of camping equipment and electronics on the 1200 block of Holly Street in San Carlos, it was reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

BELMONT

Vandalism. Someone knocked over a mailbox on Read Avenue, it was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday, March 29.

Burglary. A vehicle on First Street was broken into and tools were stolen, it was reported at 9:31 a.m. Sunday, March 28.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Masonic Way, it was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

Vandalism. An El Camino Real business’ front door lock was damaged, front window broken and pillar damaged, it was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday, March 26.

FOSTER CITY

Driving under the influence. Someone was reported driving under the influence at a speed of 50 mph on the intersection of Hillsdale and Edgewater boulevards, it was reported at 3:12 p.m. Sunday, March 28.

Theft. A bike valued at $600 was stolen on Compass Lane, it was reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

