Vino what you did: Someone wearing all black clothing with a black backpack stole a bottle of wine on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
SAN MATEO
Assault. Someone was assaulted while walking home and was bleeding from the mouth on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Accident. An accident with minor injuries occurred between a blue Honda Odyssey and a gray Honda Civic on Magnolia Drive, it was reported at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Residential burglary. Someone’s two storage units were broken into and about $4,000 was taken from them on 36th Avenue, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Theft. Someone stole a bike by climbing up to the second floor of an apartment building on La Selva Street, it was reported at 12:53 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.