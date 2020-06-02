Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Scan scam: Someone changed the barcodes on products to pay 85 cents for hundreds of dollars worth of product on Chess Drive in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, May 24.

SAN MATEO

Burglary. Someone damaged the lock on a 2015 Dodge Durango on Kyne Street trying to break into the vehicle, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Battery. Someone was attacked on Casa de Campo, it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday, May 24.

Intoxicated subjects. Six people were drinking in a carport and urinating near the laundromat on La Selva Street, it was reported at 10:01 p.m. Saturday, May 23.

Public intoxication. Someone at a park on Fifth Avenue was seen drinking tequila and saying inappropriate things to women, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday, May 22.

Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a Ford Explorer on Chesterton Place, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Saturday, May 9.

Hit-and-run. The driver of a Lexus 350 had their license plate number recorded after they hit another parked car and drove away on Cottage Grove Avenue, it was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, April 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription