Scan scam: Someone changed the barcodes on products to pay 85 cents for hundreds of dollars worth of product on Chess Drive in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone damaged the lock on a 2015 Dodge Durango on Kyne Street trying to break into the vehicle, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.
Battery. Someone was attacked on Casa de Campo, it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
Intoxicated subjects. Six people were drinking in a carport and urinating near the laundromat on La Selva Street, it was reported at 10:01 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
Public intoxication. Someone at a park on Fifth Avenue was seen drinking tequila and saying inappropriate things to women, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday, May 22.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a Ford Explorer on Chesterton Place, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
Hit-and-run. The driver of a Lexus 350 had their license plate number recorded after they hit another parked car and drove away on Cottage Grove Avenue, it was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
