Drone wars — Someone saw a drone flying on Bernal Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole a large amount of clothing on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:48 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their car in a red zone, blocking the flow of traffic on Sixth Avenue, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Animal problem. Someone saw a deceased cat on the corner of Mastick and San Felipe avenues, it was reported 5:37 a.m. Thursday, June 9.
Grand theft. Someone heard loud sawing and metal grinding on Turnberry Drive, it was reported 4:06 a.m. Thursday, June 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Hit-and-run. Someone said a bicyclist hit their parked vehicle on Seventh Avenue, it was reported 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.