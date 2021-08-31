That rocks: Someone reported a dump truck dumping large amounts of gravel at the intersection of San Bruno and Cherry avenues in San Bruno, it was reported 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. A homeless man who was possibly under the influence was bothering staff and customers in a business on East Third Avenue and refusing to leave, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Vandalism. A man was spray painting a logo on different things on the corner of Monte Diablo and North Ellsworth avenues, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Disturbance. A customer was inside a store on South El Camino Real and was throwing water at employees and refusing to leave, it was reported 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone stole items from a grocery store on the 500 block of El Camino Real and was located and arrested at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Arrest. Two men were looking under vehicles on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Newport Street and when contacted by Deputies, they were found to be in possession of burglary tools leading to their arrest, it was reported between 10:49 a.m. and 11:19 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Cited. A man was contacted on the 500 block of El Camino Real and was found to be in possession of stolen items from a local supermarket leading to a citation, it was reported 2:36 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
