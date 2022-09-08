Definitely sweating over this — Someone wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants continuously trespassed onto someone property on Huntington Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
REDWOOD CITY
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Definitely sweating over this — Someone wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants continuously trespassed onto someone property on Huntington Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. A man tried getting into a woman’s car with an unknown tool on Hudson Street, it was reported 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Petty theft. Someone broke into a locker and stole a backpack with car keys inside on Broadway, it was reported 1:04 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Disturbance. A father and son were in a physical fight on Sierra Street, it was reported 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole mail on Main Street, it was reported 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a work van with ladder racks and tools inside on Ruby Street, it was reported 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone broke windows on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Suspicious person. Someone made strange comments to a woman and followed her into an office building on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
craigwiesner said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.