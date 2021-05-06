Are you stoned? Someone was throwing rocks at windows on Middlefield Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Hoover Street, it was reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday, April 26.
Suspicious circumstances. A Redwood City resident’s vehicle’s ignition was tampered with and miscellaneous items not belonging to the resident were found in the car on Franklin Street, it was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Burglary. Someone entered a house on Clinton Street through a bedroom window and ransacked the house and garage, it was reported at 9:02 a.m. Friday, April 23.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle on Oakwood Drive it was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
