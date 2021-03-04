Risqué business: Someone sent risqué pictures to a person they met on Tinder and now they’re being extorted for money on Beverly Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. A green Nissan pickup truck was stolen on Adams Street, it was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Stolen vehicle. A 1998 white Ford Taurus was stolen on Sapphire Street, it was reported at 8:28 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Accident. An accident with minor injuries involving two vehicles occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:17 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Burglary. Someone’s vehicle was broken into and a cup holder and miscellaneous items were taken on Broadway, it was reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Burglary. Two bikes were taken from a locked bike room inside a residential garage on Marshall Street, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
