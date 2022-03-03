They thought it was worth a shot — Someone on the 1100 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos attempted to purchase a gun even though they were prohibited from purchasing firearms, it was reported 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 3:09 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 2:36 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 11:37 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 11:13 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a motorhome on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 10:51 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A woman on the 1100 block of Old County Road was cited for possessing narcotics paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine, it was reported 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Citation. Someone on Brittan Avenue was cited for possessing narcotics in his backpack, it was reported 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Citation. Someone on the 400 block of Laurel Street was cited for possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Citation. Someone on the 2200 block of Carmelita Drive was cited after they collided with a parked car and fled the scene, it was reported 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
