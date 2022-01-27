Airing them out — A vehicle was parked for four days with the driver’s side window partially open on Eucalyptus Way in San Bruno, it was reported 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. Someone on Foster City Boulevard was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle, it was reported 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Petty theft. A waste bin was stolen from Zumwalt Lane, it was reported 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Vandalism. The tires of a car on Shell Boulevard were slashed, it was reported 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Petty theft. Someone stole three packages worth $200 from Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported 8:24 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Vandalism. Someone on Catamaran Street tampered with a man’s company vehicle and damaged the door lock and ignition, it was reported 12:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
Petty theft. Someone on Balclutha Drive stole $100 worth of tools, it was reported 12:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
