Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Note: They did it — Someone scratched the back panel of their neighbor’s car, put glue over the passenger window and left a note that said to not park in front of their house on Kathryne Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 11:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

SAN CARLOS

Vehicle burglary. Someone stole $10,000 in miscellaneous tools from a parked vehicle on the 1400 block of Cordilleras Avenue, it was reported 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Arrest. A man on the 1300 block of Industrial Road was arrested for shoplifting, it was reported 11:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Arrest. A man on the 800 block of Laurel Street was arrested for being under the influence of drugs, it was reported 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Arrest. A man on the 1900 block of Belmont Avenue was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription