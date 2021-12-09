Note: They did it — Someone scratched the back panel of their neighbor’s car, put glue over the passenger window and left a note that said to not park in front of their house on Kathryne Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 11:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole $10,000 in miscellaneous tools from a parked vehicle on the 1400 block of Cordilleras Avenue, it was reported 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. A man on the 1300 block of Industrial Road was arrested for shoplifting, it was reported 11:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. A man on the 800 block of Laurel Street was arrested for being under the influence of drugs, it was reported 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. A man on the 1900 block of Belmont Avenue was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
