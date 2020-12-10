Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Top shelf lowlife: Someone who had stolen $10,000 worth of liquor in the past was at the store again on South El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported at 7:46 p.m. Thursday. Nov. 19.

SAN MATEO

Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run occurred on East Poplar Avenue, it was reported at 1:58 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Drunk driver. A black SUV hit three or four vehicles on Darcy Avenue and Colegrove Street, it was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Trespassing. Someone was trespassing in a store on Concar Drive, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Harassment. Someone was receiving harassing notes from a neighbor about their barking dog on North Humboldt Street, it was reported at 6:58 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Intoxicated subject. Security escorted someone who was intoxicated on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Suspicious circumstances. Someone came to someone’s door asking for help and left on East Poplar Avenue, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Burglary. A locker was broken into on Bovet Road, it was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

