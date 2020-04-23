They have no sole: Someone stole shoes from a balcony on Chula Vista Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
Burlingame
Identity theft. Someone used false information to rent an apartment on Paloma Avenue, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
Suspicious person. Someone was yelling in the middle of Rollins Road, it was reported at 5:44 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for public intoxication, it was reported at 7:22 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Assault. A transient threw coffee at another person on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:55 a.m. Friday, April 17.
Belmont
Disturbance. Someone was at a drive-thru window yelling at employees on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
Accident. A gold Toyota Camry and a gold Hyundai Sante Fe collided on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 4:33 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.