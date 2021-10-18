Trick or treat?
Eight juveniles wearing black hoodies were trying to cut the lights on a patio in Redwood City, it was reported 6:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was verbally arguing with a female on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, and it was found he was intoxicated and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant which led to his arrest where he was to be released when sober, it was reported 11:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Burglary. Someone entered a locked parking garage of an apartment on the 100 block of South Magnolia Avenue and stole a bicycle worth approximately $1,300, it occurred between 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone stole approximately $9, 000 worth of wire and used a shopping cart to assault a cashier on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:06 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
BURLINGAME
Threats. Someone said they were threatened by a family member on Hillside Circle, it was reported 4:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Juvenile problem. A school requested the assistance of the police department while they counseled a student on their behavior on on Hinckley Road, it was reported 9:57 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone saw a small rattlesnake near their garage on Hastings Drive, it was reported 7:56 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Hazardous situation. Someone saw a wire hanging low on Notre Dame Avenue, it was reported 7:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
HALF MOON BAY
Vehicle burglary. Two people attempted to steal power tools from a work truck that was parked on the 400 block of Laurel Avenue by using a large rock to shatter the driver side window of a work truck, it was reported 4:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Assault. An assault and battery occured between two men on the 100 block of Main Street, it was reported Friday, Oct. 1.
