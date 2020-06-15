Running on empty • A Santa Cruz resident was arrested for public intoxication after being found sleeping in a gas station bathroom on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested for vandalism after throwing a rock through the window of a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Petty theft. Someone committed a petty theft on Madera Way, it was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Vandalism. Someone smashed a window of someone’s home and carved derogatory worlds into their vehicle on Park Boulevard, it was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.
BURLINGAME
Disturbance. Someone was walking down Broadway yelling, it was reported at 8:22 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Arrest. Someone behaving oddly was arrested on drug related charges, it was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drug related charges after and acting strangely on Primrose Road, it was reported at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, May 8.
