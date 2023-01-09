Getting the party started early this year — Someone hosted a loud party on Easton Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 12:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. Someone left a letter with a note and a photo of someone with their eyes poked out on South B Street, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Theft. Someone stole a bicycle from a shared bicycle storage room on West Kyne Street, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Vandalism. Someone keyed their neighbors vehicle on Folkstone Avenue, it was reported 5:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Theft. Someone reported their neighbor steal a bicycle worth approximately $1,800 and a generator worth approximately $1,200 from a shared garage on Dartmouth Road, it was reported 3:33 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Theft. Someone stole a bicycle and air conditioning unit from a garage on East Kyne Street, it was reported 2:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. Someone stole approximately $5,000 of tools from a vehicle after causing approximately $1,000 of damage by breaking its lock. It occurred on Erickson Lane and was reported 7:52 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Accident with injury. A vehicle got into a single-vehicle accident resulting in injury on Marlin Avenue, it was reported 3:12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Arrest. A Daly City resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 1:37 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested for a violating a court order on Bounty Drive, it was reported 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for driving under the influence on the intersection of First and Crocker avenues, it was reported 1:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Citation. A Redwood City resident was cited for possession of a controlled substance on the intersection of Middlefield Road and Dumbarton Avenue, it was reported 1:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate of a vehicle on the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Spring Street, it occurred between Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2.
Citation. A Redwood City resident was cited for driving under a suspended license on the 600 block of Warrington Avenue, it was reported 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone entered a man’s car on Greenwood Way and stole his credit cards, which were then used in San Leandro, it was reported 12:57 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Fraud. Someone completed unauthorized transactions on a person’s food stamp account, causing a loss of over $2,000, it was reported 10:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Grand theft. Someone stole jewelry valued at approximately $2,500 on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
