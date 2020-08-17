Bon voyage • A boat was stolen from a storage unit on Wharfside Road in San Mateo, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
FOSTER CITY
Residential burglary. Someone tried to gain entry to a residence on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 1:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. A resident of Foster City, was arrested on Pilgrim Drive for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a previous felony, possessing an assault weapon, and possessing a large capacity magazine, it was reported at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Petty theft. Someone stole a garage opener and clothes valued at $400 from an unlocked vehicle on Triton Park Lane, it was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.