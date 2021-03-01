You’ve been discharged: A hospital staff needed assistance to remove someone from property on Trousdale Drive in Burlingame, it was reported at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Narcotics. A San Francisco resident was cited for possession of narcotics on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Missing person returned. Someone that was reported missing returned on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue, it was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Residential burglary. Someone stole two bicycles worth $4,600 from a carport on the 1500 block of Hillcrest Boulevard, it was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. A white Mercedes GLA service loaner vehicle was taken on Santa Clara Way, it was reported at 10:38 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Theft. Several mailboxes and vehicles were broken into on Campus Drive, it was reported at 7:22 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Theft. Someone noticed that the back tailgate of their van was opened and their daughter’s pink bicycle was taken on Murray Court, it was reported at 5:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
