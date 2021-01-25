police report

Take something, leave something: A cushion from a couch located on a resident’s patio was stolen and cans of food were left behind as well on Fremont Street, it was reported at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.

FOSTER CITY

Grand theft. Two catalytic converters worth about $7,000 were stolen from two cars on Chess Drive, it was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

Burglary. A residence was burglarized between noon and 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Accident. An accident with no injuries occurred in which a vehicle made contact with a vehicle on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for petty theft on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Grand theft. Someone’s catalytic converter was stolen on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

REDWOOD CITY

Petty theft. Someone’s bike was stolen from their open garage on Hoover Street, it was reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

Stolen vehicle. Someone’s vehicle was stolen on Douglas Avenue, it was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Petty theft. Someone’s medication, shaver, charging cables, recording device and baseball cap were stolen on Maple Street, it was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Arrest. Someone with a green safety vest was yelling profanities and looking around angrily on Florence Street, it was reported at 9:08 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Stolen vehicle. Someone’s vehicle was stolen on the 2200 block of Bay Road between 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

