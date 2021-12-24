Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Baby, it’s cold outside — Someone on Foster City Boulevard in Foster City was arrested for being naked in public, it was reported 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

FOSTER CITY

Auto burglary. A vehicle on Catamaran Street was ransacked, it was reported 3:03 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

Arrest. A woman was arrested for residential burglary, grand theft and trespassing, it was reported 4:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Bike theft. Someone stole a bike from Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 10:02 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Vandalism. Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

Auto burglary. Coins, sunglasses and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

