Now they have gas: Someone siphoned gas out of a Burlingame resident’s car on Rollins Road, it was reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious person. A disoriented individual in his 40s wearing a gold jacket and blue jeans tried to break into a San Mateo resident’s vehicle and then began stumbling in the middle of the road on San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone wearing a black hoodie armed with a BB gun demanded money from two San Mateo residents on East Third Avenue and shot them in the face when they refused, it was reported at 8 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Robbery. An 18-year-old in a gray hoodie and black jeans tried to snatch a San Mateo resident’s phone out of his hand and then punched him in the face, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Drunk driver. A drunk driver of a black Toyota was involved in a car accident with a San Mateo resident in a teal Acura and refused to exchange insurance information, it was reported at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.