Making their house look better
A person complained of construction on Bernal Avenue in Burlingame, upon arrival the homeowner was merely pulling weeds, it was reported at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, July 26.
BURLINGAME
Disturbance. An officer initiated activity on Old Bayshore Boulevard after observing a dispute between a parent and their adult child in which the parent took away the child’s car keys because they had been drinking, it was reported at 7:17 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity regarding a drunk driver on Serra Avenue, it was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Disturbance. Someone allegedly shoved another person when they observed the person feeding feral cats, it was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
Narcotics. Someone was arrested for narcotics violations after they were walking in traffic, it was reported at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 17.
Grand theft. Someone stole chairs from a business on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 13.
FOSTER CITY
Hit and run. A car hit another vehicle and then drove away on Catamaran Street and Erickson Lane, it was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was cited and released on East Hillsdale Boulevard for possession of methamphetamine.
Suspicious circumstances. A person called the police on a vehicle occupied by a person who seemed to be “watching people” but upon police inspection had just stopped to do some work on their laptop, it was reported at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
SAN MATEO
Mountain lion sighting. A person saw a mountain lion walking between townhouse on St. Matthews Avenue, it was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Suspicious circumstances. A house on Van Buren Avenue appeared to have been shot several times with a pellet gun, it was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Suspicious person. Someone was standing in front of Walgreens on South El Camino Real yelling at women walking to their cars, it was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Welfare check. Seven people broke into a person’s room on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.