Skate or die! More than 20 individuals gathered in a skate park on Shell Boulevard in Foster City without face coverings, it was reported at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
BELMONT
Arrest. People on Carlmont Drive were arrested for drug offenses, it was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Suspicious circumstances. Two people entered a building on Alameda de las Pulgas with hand guns, it was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being under the influence of narcotics on Spring Street, it was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole a bicycle worth approximately $1,650 from a carport on Woodside Road, it was reported at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.