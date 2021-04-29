Got tired of waiting: Someone shattered a glass panel of a SamTrans bus stop on the intersection of El Camino Real and Arroyo Avenue in San Carlos causing damages of $1,000, it was reported at 3:52 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
BELMONT
Burglary. Someone shattered the glass on the front door of a business on El Camino Real and stole items, it was reported at 7:18 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on North Road, it was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Fraud. Someone used a fake $100 bill on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for burglarizing a residence on the intersection of Waltermire Street and El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday, April 12.
Suspicious circumstances. A Belmont resident found two individuals wearing hoodies under his truck on Old County Road; they then jumped the fence, it was reported at 5:19 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Harbor Boulevard, it was reported at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Hiller Street, it was reported at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Petty theft. Someone stole license plates from a vehicle on Gilbreth Road, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday, April 12.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle on Frontera Way, it was reported at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle on Capuchino Avenue, it was reported at 11:56 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on the intersection of California Drive and Broadway, it was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
