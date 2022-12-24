Those are not complimentary — Someone stole two televisions from a hotel room on Gateway Drive in San Mateo, it was reported 11:08 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Those are not complimentary — Someone stole two televisions from a hotel room on Gateway Drive in San Mateo, it was reported 11:08 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone stole on Maple Avenue, it was reported 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Petty theft. Someone stole on Maywood Way, it was reported 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Citation. Someone was issued a citation following an incident related to narcotics at the Starbucks on McLellan Drive, it was reported 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 10:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Accident major injury. There was an accident that resulted in major injuries on the intersection of El Camino Real and West Orange Avenue, it was reported 11:51 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious circumstances. Someone shot at a person riding a bike with a pellet gun on Highland Avenue, it was reported 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Battery. Two people shoved someone else, it was reported 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Shoplift. Two people stole clothing from Main Street, it was reported 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Assault with deadly weapon. Two men assaulted another man, resulting in an injury to the victim’s elbow, on Maple Street. It was reported 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
