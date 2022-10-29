San Mateo County officials announced a new strategy to reinforce the safety net for the county’s most vulnerable residents: $4 million annually to prevent evictions.
“We will end homelessness in San Mateo County,” Mike Callagy, the County’s chief executive, said to an audience of more 300 at the “Our Year of Working Together to End Homelessness” Summit in Millbrae.
The first-of-its-kind local summit brought together leaders from the county, Peninsula cities, business and nonprofit groups and advocacy organizations to tackle a problem that has vexed officials from Sacramento to Washington, D.C.
“We know that the best way to end homelessness is to prevent homelessness in the first place,” Callagy said in a press release. “The county will provide vouchers that will help to keep 100 formerly homeless individuals and families in their permanent homes. It’s the first time, that I know of, that a county has undertaken a local voucher program like this.”
County Supervisor Dave Pine also announced the Board of Supervisors has allocated an additional $54.6 million to build 1,000 units of affordable housing. This brings the total to $254 million of county funds committed from the local Measure K half-cent sales tax.
“The ultimate goal always is to move our unsheltered residents into permanent and stable housing here in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the United States,” Pine said in the release.
The county’s first Navigation Center is set to open in 2023. This will create an additional 240 beds for formerly homeless individuals as they transition into permanent housing. The Navigation Center, Callagy said, will also provide full-time medical care because of private donations. Callagy announced Iliana Rodriguez, a deputy county manager, will lead efforts to end homelessness as the county’s point person.
