San Mateo County officials are working with local vendors tapped to provide free testing to remedy delays in results after residents reported more than a week has passed since taking their tests, specifically with Virus Geeks, a third-party vendor.
“We know that not getting test results for several days or longer is frustrating, and San Mateo County is working with local testing partners, including Virus Geeks, to manage testing capacity and improve response time,” County Health spokesperson Preston Merchant said in an email.
County Manager Mike Callagy said a number of factors have contributed to the recent high demand in testing that overwhelmed the system. The omicron variant, a more contagious strain first discovered in South Africa, struck the region as holiday gatherings were taking place.
Immediately after those gatherings, students and school staff prepared for a return to in-person instruction and, most recently, the state adopted guideline changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that permitted people to exit self isolation after five days with proof of a negative test.
“All of that created a perfect storm,” Callagy said.
The public and private sector responded to the high demand by ramping up capacity, administering more than 10,000 tests per day in the past two weeks, Merchant said in an email, noting a single-day high was more than 17,500.
Callagy said contracted vendors are asked to have results prepared and given to patients within 72 hours but Deputy County Manager Justin Mates noted Virus Geeks is not a county contracted vendor and is therefore not overseen by the county or beholden to the county’s standards.
The South San Francisco company does have a contract to use the San Mateo County Event Center, having been moved there from a San Mateo Marriott Hotel to enable it to expand testing. Callagy estimated the company was providing about 1,500 tests per day but reduced its capacity last week to allow labs to catch back up on the backlog.
Typically, Virus Geeks processes tests in its own labs within a one- to two-day window but in a statement published to the Virus Geeks website, the company said it had partnered with an outside lab once staff recognized it was reaching internal capacity limits. The outside lab was unable to manage the number of tests it was receiving but did not inform Virus Geeks officials, according to the statement.
“While many health care providers have experienced unforeseen challenges during the surge of the omicron variant, we regret that any customers may have received anything less than the quick and reliable results they have come to expect in recent days,” according to the statement. “After learning of these delays, we immediately investigated and mobilized our wider testing team to regain control of testing, and we are working around the clock to process tests and get results to clients as quickly as possible. We thank you for your patience as we rectify this situation.”
The Virus Geeks Testing Team anticipates results will be available within the one- to two-day turnaround time soon, according to the statement.
Mates said the county is monitoring delays that have occurred among many testing vendors operating in the county who are nearing capacity limits as demand remains high but internal staffing levels are struggling due to the winter omicron surge.
While recognizing the strain on the system, Callagy stressed the importance of meeting quick turnarounds to ensure the public is properly informed of potential infections and enabled to respond accordingly.
“We are committed to the customer service and turnaround people expect,” Callagy said. “Customer service and quick turnaround is paramount to us and we’re working with all vendors to make sure they adhere to those turnarounds.”
