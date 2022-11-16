Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

San Mateo County supervisors renewed their support for a summer enrichment program meant to uplift some of the county’s most underserved students, allocating another $3 million to the initiative that officials say has proven to both support children and their families.

The Summer Enrichment Grant Program was initially started in 2022 when many were concerned about the impacts of COVID-19 and remote learning on student achievement and child development. More than $3 million in grants was distributed to 41 organizations and 61 sites across the county, providing 6,767 local children with academic programming over the summer.

