San Mateo County Community College District schools will stay online through the rest of the school year, as officials attempt to protect the school community from the health hazards posed by COVID-19.
The district Board of Trustees unanimously adopted remote learning for the upcoming spring semester during a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23.
But while officials agreed it is preferable to continue relying on distance learning, some made a case for opening facilities to students, teachers and other staff members who need additional support.
Noting that not everyone has a quiet place at home that will allow them to study, take classes or teach, Trustee Dave Mandelkern encouraged officials to consider allowing some returners.
“If we can start providing some quiet space on campus … all that is really important,” he said.
While agreeing, Trustee Maurice Goodman said some members of the school community — especially teachers — may feel some anxiety and pressure to come back to campus once others return.
Acknowledging that visiting campus should only occur when people feel comfortable, Goodman encouraged his colleagues to consider a future resolution clarifying the board’s position that no one will be expected to return prematurely.
Chancellor Michael Claire supported that proposal.
“I, as chancellor, never want someone to feel like they have to come back to work if they are uncomfortable,” he said. In recognition of the potential issue, trustees agreed a resolution clearly defining expectations will be approved at a future meeting.
San Mateo County last week moved to a less restrictive tier under the state’s model for reopening. In advancing to the red tier, the soonest schools would be allowed to reopen is in early October. Education officials though have agreed most reopenings would start in the earlier grades, while older students better suited to take lessons online should be expected to remain in remote learning arrangements.
Before community college officials approved the upcoming semester’s plan, they examined how the district has fared since pivoting to remote learning last spring.
Early indications are that total enrollment dropped from about 55,600 students in the spring of 2019 to 53,700 in the 2020 spring semester after the pandemic arrived.
Officials noted that many other students who did not leave the district decreased their workload, so the amount of units taken at the school system dwindled in the spring semester as well.
Yet despite the reduction in participation, administrators indicated that a majority of the students on the path to transfer to a four-year university stayed with the district through the transition to online learning.
Furthermore, it appears that many of the students who need additional resources maintained their relationship with the district as well, and officials expressed deep concerns that demographic continue receiving support through a unique semester.
All campuses are offering free WiFi, and free food distribution is being hosted alternating days at the Skyline and College of San Mateo sites. Additionally, the school system has loaned computers and internet hot spots to students who need technological assistance.
Campuses are not entirely shuttered, as some small groups with fewer than 20 people are allowed to meet and hold classes.
Looking ahead, officials are also attempting to lay the groundwork to further open up campuses if health conditions continue to improve and the county’s restrictions are further loosened.
To that end, officials are inspecting large, congregation areas and attempting to establish as many health and safety protocols as possible in preparation for when more students can come back.
Officials appreciated that planning, while some questioned whether health conditions would get more dire over the coming months with flu season lingering on the horizon.
Noting that the district is sufficiently flexible to rapidly adjust, Vice Chancellor Aaron McVean said planning to proceed with an expectation for online classes is aligned with recommendations from health officials.
“The guidance is — if it can be remote, it should be remote,” he said.
