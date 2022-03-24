The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday expressing support for Ukraine and welcoming Ukrainian refugees to the county.
The resolution affirms Ukrainian refugees will be welcomed into San Mateo County, according to a news release from Supervisor David Canepa.
“There are now 3 million Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in other countries including many who are massed in Tijuana at our border with Mexico waiting to enter the United States,” Canepa said. “Until Putin’s illegal war is stopped, we have a moral responsibility to assist the children, women and men who are seeking refuge, including housing and health care, and vow to welcome them to San Mateo County with open arms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.