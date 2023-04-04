San Mateo will be hosting a series of free events to celebrate Earth Day throughout April and May and highlight how people can bring positive environmental change in their community.
“We are the generation that is actively experiencing the effects of climate change here and now,” San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee said in a press release. “Collective action starts at the individual level, and we can all take steps to make San Mateo stronger and more resilient. I am incredibly excited for this new Earth Day series that will bring fun and educational opportunities to our community.”
The events aim to ensure everyone takes action to reduce waste, improve the environment and realize the individual contributions they can make to help the planet. Most of San Mateo’s greenhouse gas emissions are from cars, with 50% from transportation and 34% from commercial and residential buildings. The city is working on a city decarbonization strategy focusing on phasing out natural gas in buildings as part of a larger City Council priority to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“We really hope these different programs inspire local action and show there are different ways for people to be part of the solution,” San Mateo Sustainability Analyst Andrea Chow said.
The events started April 1 with a Fixit Clinic at the San Mateo Main Library where experts worked with community members to repair broken items. The clinic focused on broken appliances, computers, toys, fabrics and textiles.
The two months will offer free, family-friendly programs that will mostly occur at the Main Library. April 8 will have a family gardening day at the San Mateo Arboretum, and April 22 will have library workshops around visible mending, zero waste soup making and Earth Day awareness. May 2 will have a Zoom event about drought and the Main Library will host a May 9 event on electrifying a home. May 12 features events on recycling and composting at Beresford Park and the San Mateo Corporation Yard, respectively. The final event will unveil the new seed library at the Main Library that will provide a storage place for organic, non-hybrid, non-GMO vegetable, herb and flower seeds. The May 20 event will have a seed donation and swap opportunity for that day that is free to all people. The event will encourage people to share excess seeds, with a preference for non-GMO and organic seeds no more than 1 to 2 years old. The seed library will only include organic, non-GMO, non-hybrid seeds. The event starts with a Master Gardener presentation on growing vegetables at 10:30 a.m.
