Federal legislation that would authorize $50 million a year for five years for San Francisco Bay restoration efforts was introduced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, on Thursday, along with 10 other co-sponsors, according to her office.
The San Francisco Bay Restoration Act would establish a San Francisco Bay Program Office within the Environmental Protection Agency.
”San Francisco Bay is a national treasure and the lifeblood of our region, producing over $370 billion in goods and services annually and supporting more than 4 million jobs,” Speier said in a press release. “Tragically, the federal government has been complicit in its deterioration. The $250 million authorized in my bill would go a long way towards restoring wetlands and estuaries, helping endangered species recover, and study water quality improvement and adaptation to climate change. It’s a smart and necessary long-term investment.”
According to Speier, the Bay has been short-changed compared to other estuaries in the United States. Between 2008 and 2016, EPA geographic programs invested only $45 million into the San Francisco Bay, while Puget Sound received over $260 million and Chesapeake Bay $490 million.
The bill’s sponsors are Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-12); and U.S. representatives Jared Huffman (CA-2), John Garamendi (CA-3), Mike Thompson (CA-5), Jerry McNerney (CA-9), Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), Barbara Lee (CA-13), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Anna Eshoo (CA-18), and Zoe Lofgren (CA-19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.