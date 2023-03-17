San Carlos residents will be asked to change the city treasurer position from elected to appointed in 2024 in a move councilmembers said is meant to ensure a qualified expert is handling the city’s finances.

“The only qualifications that we have for a treasurer are that they’re 18 years old and a registered voter, and I think that’s actually a big liability for the city because we could have somebody who runs and they have zero experience and they’re in charge of all these financial jobs for the city,” Councilmember Sara McDowell said during the body’s meeting Monday. “It also appears to me that San Carlos is behind the times. We are one of the last cities to have an elected treasurer. And so I think it’s time we update our policies.”

