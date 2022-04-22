The San Bruno Community Foundation, the organization tasked with administering restitution payments from the PG&E explosion of 2010, recently handed out a series of grants to support local causes, including music education programs at San Bruno public schools, construction of a memorial honoring interned Japanese Americans during World War II and a planned community celebration day.
The foundation granted $290,000 to create new music classes for Parkside Intermediate School sixth graders, as well as purchase new instruments and cover other related expenses at Capuchino High School. The new classes at Parkside will include instrumental music, chorus/vocal music and music exploration.
The grant enables the hiring of a full-time music teacher, and aims to remedy the pandemic’s impact on music instruction in the district, which operated with remote learning for most of the 2020-21 school year according to the foundation. The funds will be spent by the schools over the next two years, and mark an extension of the foundation’s music education initiative that was launched in 2017 with $495,000 to support music learning in the city’s public schools.
“The toll of the pandemic over the past two years on our music programs has been significant,” Dr. Michael Milliken, interim superintendent of the San Bruno Park School District, said. “We are deeply grateful for the support from the San Bruno Community Foundation to re-create the music program at Parkside.”
The foundation also pitched in $200,000 to support construction of the Tanforan Memorial at the San Bruno BART station. The memorial pays tribute to Japanese Americans interned during World War II at the site, which at the time was a horse race track that was converted to a concentration camp. The memorial’s organizers have been seeking additional grants for the final stretch of funding for the $1.4 million project, and the foundation hopes the money will allow the project to be complete by this summer.
Another $30,000 from the foundation will go to support a “community day,” which will include the city’s annual Posy Parade in addition to a street fair on San Mateo Avenue downtown. The event, planned for June 5, will showcase performers representative of the local community, including Polynesian dance and music, ballet folklorico and taiko drummers, with food from local restaurants.
