The Genesis and Hyundai car dealership at The Shops at Tanforan was never planned to be long term — so it jumped at the opportunity to go across the street when plans for a hotel there fell through.

A 171,610-square-foot multistory automotive dealership and service center for Genesis and Hyundai was unanimously approved by the City Council during its meeting March 14 to open on the former U.S. Navy site north of Interstate 380. Cardinale Automotive Group is a family-owned and operated car dealership that began in the ’70s as a used car dealership and has grown from several employees to 1,000s and multiple dealerships in several states. Chris Pullara, Cardinale Automotive Group corporate director, said the dealership has grown exponentially at The Shops at Tanforan since it opened in October.

