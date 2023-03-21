The Genesis and Hyundai car dealership at The Shops at Tanforan was never planned to be long term — so it jumped at the opportunity to go across the street when plans for a hotel there fell through.
A 171,610-square-foot multistory automotive dealership and service center for Genesis and Hyundai was unanimously approved by the City Council during its meeting March 14 to open on the former U.S. Navy site north of Interstate 380. Cardinale Automotive Group is a family-owned and operated car dealership that began in the ’70s as a used car dealership and has grown from several employees to 1,000s and multiple dealerships in several states. Chris Pullara, Cardinale Automotive Group corporate director, said the dealership has grown exponentially at The Shops at Tanforan since it opened in October.
“We are building the first urban prototype flagship for Hyundai and Genesis,” Pullara said.
The city sold The Crossing property to Cardinale Auto Group, which offered $5 million to purchase the 1 1/2 acre site. The city purchased the site with hopes of working with a hotel developer to generate revenue for the city and provide a destination for people to travel. However, the deal fell through.
Pullara boasts the dealership won’t look like a traditional one that uses a lot of acreage and parking lots because the buildings will be 50 feet tall and will house many of the cars along the perimeter and within the five-story building. The 450 parking spaces will come in below-grade, roof top and stacked parking spaces. The primary use of the building will consist of retail sales of new and pre-owned vehicles, according to a staff report.
The dealership will have an on-site auto service but body shops and gas stations are prohibited in the area due to its proximity to the San Francisco International Airport. Additionally, the buildings are restricted at 50 feet because it’s in the airport flight path, according to the report.
The Crossing currently has more than 800 multifamily apartments and the automotive group is conscientious to its neighbors by limiting construction hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Any proposal for weekend work will need to be requested and in writing. Additionally, an off-site location 800 feet away west of the property on Commodore Drive will be constructed with widened roads for the large auto delivery trucks. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The goal is to not impede on the neighbors.
The dealer is anticipated to employ up to 70 people, according to the staff report.
