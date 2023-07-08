The California Transportation Commission voted to help provide a portion of funds needed for San Mateo County Transit District to transition toward a 100% zero emission bus fleet, the transit agency announced Friday.
The approval provided $14.8 million in funding for SamTrans, which will cover about 45% of the district’s South Base Battery Electric Bus Infrastructure project’s total costs. Once completed, this project will provide charging infrastructure for 37 buses, according to SamTrans.
