The San Mateo County Transit District is seeking input from riders on their experiences with SamTrans bus stops.
The district will launch an online survey from March 20 through April 30 and will host a virtual meeting in April to take note of feedback.
The survey will ask questions surrounding bus stops’ amenities like seating, shelter, bus arrival information and trash cans. Survey results will help SamTrans design its Bus Stop Improvement Plan, which lays out a roadmap to invest in renovations that matter most to riders at their 1,800 bus stops in multiple jurisdictions.
Scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, the improvement plan will include an updated inventory of bus stops, design guidelines and criteria for conducting bus stop improvements alongside local governments.
Community members are invited to weigh in on the plan at a community meeting, scheduled for April 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Residents can access the Zoom webinar by calling (309) 205-3325 or imputing the meeting ID, which is 822 8623 4287.
