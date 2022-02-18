A fight on a SamTrans bus in San Carlos Tuesday escalated into a stabbing after a 34-year-old San Francisco man pulled a knife and threatened to kill another man, eventually stabbing him in the arm, the San Mateo County District’s Attorney’s Office said.
James David Taylor is accused of stabbing a 50-year-old man on a bus on El Camino Real near Belmont Avenue in San Carlos after the two got in an argument and fight. Taylor allegedly pushed or struck the man, which resulted in the man punching him several times in the face, the DA’s Office said.
After other passengers pulled them apart, Taylor allegedly walked back with an 8-inch knife and swung it at the man, stabbing him at least once in the arm. Other passengers then threw him off the bus. Law enforcement arrived and arrested him.
His next court appearance is Feb. 24.
