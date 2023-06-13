The Samaritan House in San Mateo distributes 3 million meals to 22,500 people every year, but the agency is struggling due to a 50% decline in volunteering since the pandemic.
Jenny Saba, associate director for volunteers, said the nonprofit relies heavily on its volunteers to accomplish that work. The agency provides services for housing and shelter, health and dental, employment resources, food services, financial coaching and case management. Those programs could eventually be affected if the organization’s volunteer number continues to fall, Saba said.
“During the pandemic, we saw an influx of community members donating their time, but now the COVID crisis has ended and its volunteer rate is down 50%,” Saba said. “Volunteer support from the community is what enables us to serve it.”
Anybody who is over 16 can volunteer. Those 12 to 15 years old can volunteer with a parent, Saba said.
One volunteer, Meher Birari, 12, would see homeless people on the streets, and it made her cry. She begged her mother, Rutu Birari, to give them money.
“I used to always tell her, if you are so concerned about them, do something about it,” Rutu Birari said.
Meher Birari looked on the internet for ways to help the homeless and found the Samaritan House. The duo along with another volunteer, Teresa Power, a retired nurse, were in the agency’s pantry Friday, June 2, putting together snack bundles that go to the agency’s clients.
“It is very fulfilling and one thing that my daughter has learned is being consistent, if you have committed to something then make sure that you see it through,” Rutu Birari said. “I am just amazed that she did this and I am very thankful.”
The agency is looking for volunteers to work in the kitchen, pantry and grocery distribution. The agency asks volunteers to work a minimum of one shift per week for three hours and are asked to commit four weeks to the program. Volunteers can work more than the minimum if they choose. The entire agency is volunteer led, meaning they use volunteers in every aspect of its work.
“We need more weekday volunteers,” Saba said.
There are two types of shifts available for volunteers, mornings and afternoons. The morning shift is from 9 a.m. to noon and the afternoon is from 1-4 p.m. Shifts are available Monday through Friday. No expertise is needed, or previous experience.
“We work with everyone, when they are available and with different abilities,” Saba said. “Whenever someone is ready to start, we are ready to have them.”
The agency caters to all types of diets and tries to fulfill requests for specifics from clients when possible. On any given day, more than 200 cars come through the agency’s grocery drop-off, said La Trice Taylor, associate director of programs and services.
“Our biggest food program is its grocery pantry because we have households coming to get the staple foods such as dairy, rice, produce, eggs and poultry,” Taylor said.
It also packs around 1,000 bagged lunches and snacks a day that will be distributed throughout the community. Many of those meals are delivered by volunteers for people homebound by disability or seniors who are less mobile, Taylor said. It also provides school meals for students. The food is mainly donated by Second Harvest Food Bank and from local grocery stores. Volunteers help by picking the food up, sorting it and help prepare the meals as needed. The agency also has a partnership with hospitals. When hospital staff provide medicine on the street they bring the agency’s bagged lunches to homeless, which might be their only meal of the day.
During COVID, the agency had close to 300 volunteers per week. Now, it struggles to get 100 per week, although Saba said the number can fluctuate.
“It is enriching and heartwarming, everyone is facing challenges but taking a few hours a week to give back to the community means a lot to them,” Saba said.
One of those clients, Mary Sulas, said the agency’s services are a blessing.
“We are so grateful for whoever donates to it and we are super super thankful to all the donors, volunteers and the people to bless people that are in need,” Sulas said.
Visit samaritanhousesanmateo.org/ for online applications or call (650) 347-3648 for more information.
