The Grand National Rodeo and Junior Livestock Show are back at the Cow Palace in Daly City this weekend following a COVID-19 hiatus, providing fun and entertainment for the public.
“I think folks who have come to the Grand National for a long time will be excited because we have all the same rodeo events,” Cow Palace CEO Allison Keaney said.
The Grand National Rodeo is now in its 74th year, with more than $30,000 in prize money put on by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the governing body for rodeo events in the United States. Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding, steer wrestling and team roping. The rodeo will feature performances from the Diablo Ladies Rodeo Drill Team and a Parade of Champions for the Junior Livestock Show.
The livestock show started early in the morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, and goes every morning until Oct. 9. The event will feature young agriculturists aged 5-19, with more than 2,200 entries competing for scholarship prize money and kids coming from as far as Kansas. The event features judging sheep, goats, cattle and pigs competing in showmanship. Entry to the livestock exhibits is free with paid parking of $15. Keaney said the event serves as an essential milestone for the future of agriculture.
“This is the generation that will feed a growing and demanding world, and not just feed it but clothe it and shelter it,” Keaney said.
The biggest challenge for the rodeo, this year, was putting on an event coming out of the pandemic. The Cow Palace has not hosted the event since 2019, with the planning starting later while organizers waited to see if it was possible. The Grand National Rodeo is typically two weekends, with this year only one.
“We are not entirely back to normal,” Keaney said.
Indoor events are still in flux, but Keaney estimates there will be about 3,000 people on Friday and 4,000 on Saturday, on par with pre-pandemic levels.
The Grand National Rodeo will take place Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and goes for around two hours, with tickets starting at $14 and are available on eTix.com. Friday night is First Responder Night and is free for first responders and three of their guests with identification. Active and retired military are also free both nights. Vendors include Cotton’s Cowboy Corral, Rockin Country Boutique, Rowell’s Saddlery & Western Wear and Barn Kat Clothing.
The Cow Palace is located at 2600 Geneva Ave. in Daly City. People can go to https://www.cowpalace.com/p/2022-grand-national/grand-national-rodeo for more information or buy tickets.
